a year ago
October 5, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

Mexico's Televisa in deal to distribute NBC, Telemundo content

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster Televisa said on Wednesday it had signed content distribution deals with NBCUniversal and its Spanish-language unit Telemundo to expand its selection of films and series, boosting its streaming video service, blim.

Televisa said in a statement the accord with NBCUniversal International Distribution included expanding Televisa's existing contract for free-to-air television, as well as content for blim, which competes with rivals such as Netflix.

The content would include films and series.

In the case of Telemundo Internacional, the deal was just for blim and would cover Telemundo series including telenovela "El Senor de los Cielos" (The Lord of the Skies), Televisa said.

The Mexican company said the deals for Mexico and Latin America were for a "number of years", though a Televisa spokesman could not immediately say for how many. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Alan Crosby)

