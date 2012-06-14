CORRECTED-Mexico's Televisa to study Iusacell deal conditions

(Corrects to show Televisa weighing conditions, not implementing measures)

MEXICO CITY, June 14 (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster Televisa said on Thursday it will evaluate whether to accept or reject conditions imposed by competition regulators for its purchase of half of cell phone company Iusacell.

Conditions include creating a new pay programming package with its four open-air channels and offering advertising time to participants in the Mexican telecommunications industry.

Earlier on Thursday, Mexico’s Federal Competition Commission approved Televisa’s $1.6 billion bid for 50 percent of Iusacell but imposed a list of conditions. (Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz)