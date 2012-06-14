FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Mexico's Televisa to study Iusacell deal conditions
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Mexico's Televisa to study Iusacell deal conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show Televisa weighing conditions, not implementing measures)

MEXICO CITY, June 14 (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster Televisa said on Thursday it will evaluate whether to accept or reject conditions imposed by competition regulators for its purchase of half of cell phone company Iusacell.

Conditions include creating a new pay programming package with its four open-air channels and offering advertising time to participants in the Mexican telecommunications industry.

Earlier on Thursday, Mexico’s Federal Competition Commission approved Televisa’s $1.6 billion bid for 50 percent of Iusacell but imposed a list of conditions. (Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.