FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Televisa profits up on pay TV
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 11:31 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Televisa profits up on pay TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster Televisa said on Thursday that first-quarter profit almost doubled on the back of a strong performance from its pay television business.

Televisa earned 1.506 billion pesos ($117.6 million) in the January-March period, up 93 percent compared with 780 million pesos in the same quarter of 2011.

Total revenue for the quarter was 15.157 billion pesos compared to 13.200 billion pesos in the samer period a year ago.

Televisa’s shares closed up 1.39 percent at 54.15 pesos in local trading.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.