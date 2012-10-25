FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Iusacell needs $800 mln over 3 years-Televisa
October 25, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

Mexico's Iusacell needs $800 mln over 3 years-Televisa

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Top Mexican broadcaster Televisa’s joint mobile telephone venture with Grupo Salinas will require $800 million in investments in the coming three years, Televisa’s executive vice president said on Thursday.

Iusacell could either issue debt or Televisa and Grupo Salinas could split the investment evenly, executive vice president Alfonso de Angoitia said on a conference call with investors.

“We estimate Iusacell will have additional capital needs of approximately 800 million dollars in total within the next 3 years. Such additional capital will come in the form of debt, either guaranteed or not, or in the form of equity,” he said.

If it came as equity, the capital contribution by each of Iusacell’s shareholders would be split evenly, he added.

De Angoitia said Iusacell’s share of the Mexican mobile phone market had risen to more than 6 percent in the third quarter of 2012 from 4.4 percent in the same period last year.

“Obviously we are aiming much higher, we want to reach a market share of 15 to 20 percent,” he said.

Billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil claims about 70 percent of Mexico’s market while rival Telefonica controls about 20 percent.

Televisa bought half of Iuscaell from Grupo Salinas, which also controls TV Azteca, Mexico’s No. 2 broadcaster.

