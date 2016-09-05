Televisa says cable operator Megacable to stop showing 14 channels

MEXICO CITY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster and content provider Grupo Televisa said on Monday that the country's second-largest cable television company, Megacable, had decided to stop showing 14 of its channels.

Televisa said it lamented the decision and would do everything it could to try and get its programming to viewers.

Megacable has a market share in cable of around 35 percent, according to the latest figure from regulator IFT. Televisa is the largest cable TV provider.

Megacable did not imemdiately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing bt Tom Brown)