MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 Mexican cable television firm Megacable announced on Thursday it would stop carrying a further six channels provided by broadcaster Grupo Televisa, saying it was focused on providing quality content at fair prices.

The move is in addition to 14 other Televisa channels Megacable said it would drop earlier in September.

Grupo Televisa did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Paul Simao)