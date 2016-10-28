FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexicos Grupo Televisa says to cut capex in 2017
October 28, 2016

Mexicos Grupo Televisa says to cut capex in 2017

MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mexicos Grupo Televisa plans to reduce its capital expenditure in 2017 in light of the depreciation of the peso against the U.S. dollar, executives said on a conference call Friday.

The company, which produces Spanish-language content and has pay television businesses, said it would slow the pace of deployment of network upgrades.

On Thursday, Televisa reported a more than 80 percent fall in third-quarter net profit, due to higher costs in its content division and an extraordinary gain in the year earlier period. (Reporting by Christine Murray)

