Fox's 'American Idol' brings in record low TV audience
May 17, 2013 / 4:50 PM / in 4 years

Fox's 'American Idol' brings in record low TV audience

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, May 17 (Reuters) - The number of Americans who watched vocal powerhouse Candice Glover win the “American Idol” title sank to 14.2 million, a decline of 31 percent from last year’s record low, according to ratings data on Friday.

The singing competition, now in Season 12, was once a TV industry juggernaut for Fox that brought in more than 30 million viewers for its finale in the peak years of 2006 and 2007.

On Thursday night, it was the second most-watched program on U.S. television, beat out by the season finale of CBS comedy “The Big Bang Theory” with 14.8 million viewers. It was also the first time an “Idol” finale failed to bring in 20 million viewers.

The finale audience declined 39 percent from last year in the 18-to-49 age group, the demographic advertisers covet most, according to data compiled by Nielsen.

The results come as a blow to “American Idol,” which retooled its judges panel in an attempt to revive interest in the program.

Fox brought in high-priced talent with singers Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj and Keith Urban, but the three failed to boost sagging ratings.

The show could see an all-new panel next season, as the last of the original judges, Randy Jackson, had already said this would be his final season on the show.

Fox is a unit of News Corp.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
