HBO drama 'Boardwalk Empire' to end run after five seasons

LOS ANGELES, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Prohibition-era television drama “Boardwalk Empire” will conclude after its fifth season, which is slated to air later this year, HBO said on Thursday.

“Boardwalk Empire,” a mob crime drama, stars Steve Buscemi as crooked Atlantic City, New Jersey, treasurer Enoch “Nucky” Thompson, based on Enoch L. Johnson, a corrupt and powerful political boss of the 1920s Prohibition era.

The fifth season is scheduled to premiere in the fall.

The drama was created by “The Sopranos” writer and executive producer Terence Winter. Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese won an Emmy for his direction of the series’ big-budget pilot that premiered in September 2010.

The series has won 17 Emmy awards since its debut, including Bobby Cannavale as best supporting actor in a drama series for his role as gangster Gyp Rosetti.

Premium cable network HBO is owned by Time Warner Inc .