Fox to adapt British crime drama 'Broadchurch' for U.S. audience
August 1, 2013 / 9:57 PM / 4 years ago

Fox to adapt British crime drama 'Broadchurch' for U.S. audience

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 (Reuters) - An American version of the popular British television crime drama “Broadchurch” will be landing on U.S. shores next year, TV network Fox said on Thursday.

The series, which has the working title of “Broadchurch,” will begin filming in January and is slated to air during the 2014-15 television season, Fox said.

The dark drama will be set in a seaside American town and follow the media frenzy and police investigation of a young boy’s mysterious death.

Casting decisions have not been announced.

Chris Chibnall, the creator of the British series, will be an executive producer and write the premiere episode, Fox said.

Chibnall is best known for his work as a writer for British science-fiction series “Dr. Who” and its spinoff “Torchwood.”

The announcement comes amid rave reviews and record-setting audiences for the Emmy-winning British period drama “Downton Abbey” on U.S. public broadcasting channel PBS.

“Broadchurch” is broadcast on Britain’s ITV, and is set to premiere on U.S. cable channel BBC America on Aug. 7.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
