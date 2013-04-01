FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MTV 'Buckwild' cast member Shain Gandee found dead in W. Virginia
April 1, 2013 / 6:01 PM / 5 years ago

MTV 'Buckwild' cast member Shain Gandee found dead in W. Virginia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - A cast member of MTV reality show “Buckwild” was found dead in rural West Virginia on Monday, a Kanawha County official said.

Shain Gandee, 21, was found dead in a car along with two other men including his uncle David on Monday morning in Sissonville, Kanawha County, a spokeswoman for Commissioner Kent Carper told Reuters.

Gandee was one of the lead cast members of “Buckwild,” which follows a group of young adults living in rural West Virginia and has attracted some criticism for its portrayal of the cast’s hard-partying ways.

Gandee was often seen on the show “four-wheeling” in his truck, driving in circuits on off-road terrain.

“This is a very sad and tragic event. We live in a very small community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gandee family,” Carper said in a statement.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department did not release any information on the cause of death and said it was investigating.

MTV did not immediately return requests for comment.

