(Repeats to additional subscribers)

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - Comedian Trevor Noah has been selected to replace Jon Stewart on Comedy Central’s satirical news program, “The Daily Show,” the New York Times reported on Monday.

“On Monday, Comedy Central will announce that Mr. Noah has been chosen as the new host of ‘The Daily Show,’ succeeding Mr. Stewart after he steps down later this year,” the newspaper said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Lambert)