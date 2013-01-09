'Homeland,' 'Girls' win Directors Guild TV nominations

LOS ANGELES, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The directors of hit television dramas “Homeland” and “Mad Men” were among those nominated for Directors Guild of America (DGA) awards on Wednesday.

They were joined by Lena Dunham for her coming-of-age HBO series “Girls” and actor Bryan Cranston for ABC’s “Modern Family” in the comedy category.

AMC’s “Breaking Bad” director Rian Johnson and Greg Mottola, director of HBO’s “The Newsroom,” rounded out the drama category, in which network television series were shut out.

Showtime’s terrorist-hunting thriller “Homeland” scored nominations for two separate episodes - one directed by Michael Cuesta and another by Lesli Linka Glatter.

Jennifer Getzinger garnered a nomination for boozy workplace period drama “Mad Men” on AMC.

The DGA honors the directors of individual episodes of TV shows, unlike the Emmy and Golden Globe awards that honor series as a whole.

Cranston, star of “Breaking Bad,” received his first DGA award nomination. Mark Cendrowski drew honors for geeky CBS comedy “The Big Bang Theory” and comedian Louis C.K. for his FX show “Louie.”

Beth McCarthy-Miller, a two-time DGA winner for her television work, was nominated for Tina Fey’s NBC comedy “30 Rock,” which will finish up its seven-season run on Jan. 31.

Previous DGA winner Jay Roach will compete again in the television movies and mini-series category for the HBO film “Game Change,” a behind-the-scenes drama about John McCain’s and Sarah Palin’s 2008 run for the White House.

The annual DGA Awards, to be hosted by actor Kelsey Grammer in Hollywood on Feb. 2, will also hand out trophies to the directors of movies, children’s TV, commercials, reality shows and documentaries.

AMC is owned by AMC Networks, CBS and Showtime are divisions of CBS Corp, HBO is part of Time Warner Inc , NBC is owned by Comcast Corp, ABC is part of Walt Disney Co and FX is a division of News Corp .