CORRECTED-'Dog Whisperer' Millan cleared in probe over cruelty to a pig
April 11, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-'Dog Whisperer' Millan cleared in probe over cruelty to a pig

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Millan’s surname)

LOS ANGELES, April 11 (Reuters) - An animal cruelty investigation into Cesar Millan, known as the “Dog Whisperer,” has ended and no charges will be filed, a spokeswoman with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said on Monday.

The Department of Animal Care and Control in Los Angeles County launched the investigation after a Feb. 26 episode of the Nat Geo WILD TV series “Cesar 911”, in which Millan uses a pig to train a French bulldog terrier mix called Simon, who had killed two pigs in the past. On the show, Simon is seen chasing the pig and nipping its ear, causing it to bleed. (Reporting by Sara Catania; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

