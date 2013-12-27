FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 27, 2013 / 10:37 PM / 4 years ago

A&E puts Phil Robertson back on 'Duck Dynasty' after anti-gay flap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Cable network A&E said on Friday that Phil Robertson will be allowed to re-join his family in the hit reality show “Duck Dynasty,” less than two weeks after the patriarch was suspended over anti-gay comments.

Robertson’s remarks to GQ magazine and his subsequent suspension by A&E sparked a nationwide debate over tolerance and religion, with conservative politicians and fans saying that Robertson’s beliefs were consistent with the Bible.

“As a global media content company, A+E Networks’ core values are centered around creativity, inclusion and mutual respect,” A&E said in a statement released late Friday.

“We believe it is a privilege for our brands to be invited into people’s homes and we operate with a strong sense of integrity and deep commitment to these principles.”

