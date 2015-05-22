FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TLC pulls '19 Kids and Counting' episodes after molestation reports
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 22, 2015 / 7:52 PM / 2 years ago

TLC pulls '19 Kids and Counting' episodes after molestation reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. cable network TLC said on Friday it has pulled all episodes of the long-running “19 Kids and Counting,” a reality show featuring a large Christian family, after reports surfaced that the eldest son had molested underage girls as a teen.

Josh Duggar, 27, issued an apology Thursday and quit his job, but he did not directly address allegations reported by In Touch magazine and other websites.

TLC is owned by Discovery Communications.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Writing by Mary Milliken; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.