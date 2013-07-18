'American Horror Story,' 'Game of Thrones' lead Emmy nominees

LOS ANGELES, July 18 (Reuters) - Television thriller “American Horror Story: Asylum” and medieval fantasy “Game of Thrones” were among the top nominees for primetime Emmy Awards on Thursday.

In a new twist, online DVD and streaming service Netflix won its first Emmy nominations for political drama “House of Cards” and comedy “Arrested Development.” “House of Cards” garnered nine nominations including best drama and leading actor and actress in a drama.

FX’s “American Horror Story: Asylum” pulled in 17 nominations including best miniseries and HBO’s “Game of Thrones” landed 16 including best drama. Last year’s winner “Homeland” was nominated again for best drama.