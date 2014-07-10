FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-TV newcomers 'True Detective,' 'Orange' storm Emmys race
July 10, 2014 / 1:35 PM / in 3 years

UPDATE 3-TV newcomers 'True Detective,' 'Orange' storm Emmys race

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Adds details on overlooked shows, quotes from nominees)
    By Mary Milliken and Eric Kelsey
    LOS ANGELES, July 10 (Reuters) - Television newcomers "True
Detective," a crime drama from HBO, and "Orange is the New
Black," a dark prison comedy from Netflix, racked up a dozen
Emmy nominations each on Thursday in a challenge to stalwarts
like "Breaking Bad" and "Modern Family."
    Online streaming company Netflix Inc, the big
disrupter of the Emmys last year, more than doubled its
nominations for TV's highest honors to 31 this year. Its
political thriller "House of Cards," which stars Kevin Spacey
and Robin Wright, earned 13 nods for its second season.
    HBO's medieval thriller and fan favorite "Game of Thrones"
received the most nominations - 19 - and pushed the premium
cable service's overall nods to 99, the most of any network for
the 14th year in a row.
   
    While cable networks and Netflix fared well, the broadcast
networks were once again shut out of the top competition, best
drama. Last year's winner, AMC's gritty drug tale "Breaking
Bad," will compete for its final season, along with the
network's ad world drama "Mad Men," "House of Cards," PBS's
British period drama "Downton Abbey," "Game of Thrones" and
"True Detective."
    "It's a horse race between 'True Detective' and 'Breaking
Bad,'" said Cynthia Littleton, the TV editor-in-chief at trade
publication Variety. 
    "Homeland," a big winner in its first year, failed to snag a
nomination in the best drama category despite good reviews for
the Showtime domestic-terrorism tale in its third season. Claire
Danes, who has won best lead actress for a drama for the last
two years, was nominated again. 
    
    FILM STARS SHINE
    "True Detective," which follows a sadistic crime spree in
rural Louisiana, earned best actor in a drama nominations for
both Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, two
of the biggest film stars to move into the thriving television
industry.
    The co-stars and friends will also do battle with last
year's surprise winner, Jeff Daniels from "The Newsroom," as
well as Spacey for his conniving congressman, Bryan Cranston for
his final turn as the teacher-turned-drug dealer in "Breaking
Bad," and Jon Hamm, who plays brooding ad man Don Draper in "Mad
Men.
    Hamm has been nominated seven times for his role in the
series, which ends next year, but he has not won. 
    In another cross-over from film, FX's "Fargo" mini-series,
based on the cult movie from the Coen brothers, notched up 18
nominations, including best actor in a mini-series nods for
stars Billy Bob Thornton and Martin Freeman.
    In the TV movie category, HBO's "The Normal Heart," based on
the true story of an early AIDS activist in New York City,
earned 16 nods, including a best actor nomination for Mark
Ruffalo and best supporting actress for Julia Roberts.  
    
    'QUALITY SELLS' FOR NETFLIX
    Last year, Netflix received the first Emmy nominations for
shows produced solely for the Internet.
    The company has made original programming a priority to lure
subscribers around the world, much like Time Warner Inc's
 HBO. It has also spurred competition from the likes of
Internet retailer Amazon.com Inc, which has had less
success with its own forays into TV production. 
    "There is such great television being made in the entire
landscape of TV right now, but Netflix has an intense respect
for the creative process, and they know that quality sells
itself," "House of Cards" creator Beau Willimon told Reuters
after the dawn nomination announcement.        
    Netflix's second big bet is "Orange is the New Black," which
is based on the real story of a woman who goes to prison on old
drug charges. The nominations this year are for season one,
although season two was made available all at once last month. 
    For the year's best comedy, "Orange is the New Black" will
compete against ABC's "Modern Family," which won last year.
Rounding out the competitors are political satire "Veep" and
tech-world take-down "Silicon Valley," both from HBO; CBS
nerd-fest "The Big Bang Theory"; and the irreverent comedy
"Louie" from FX.
    Among the new faces in the lead actress categories were
Taylor Schilling as the imprisoned Piper Chapman in "Orange is
the New Black" and Lizzy Caplan as sex researcher Virginia
Johnson in "Masters of Sex."
    "I am shocked and thrilled and shocked and really, really
excited," said Caplan. "Champagne before 6 a.m. is OK, right?"
    The 66th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live from the Nokia
Theatre in downtown Los Angeles on Aug. 25.

 (Additional reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and
Patricia Reaney in New York)

