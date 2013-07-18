A list of key nominees for Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES, July 18 (Reuters) - Following is a list of nominees in key categories for the Emmy Awards, the highest honors in U.S. television, announced on Thursday.
The Emmys are handed out by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in a ceremony that will be broadcast on Sept. 22 by the CBS network.
“Breaking Bad”
“Downton Abbey”
“Game of Thrones”
“Homeland”
“House of Cards”
“Mad Men”
Hugh Bonneville, “Downton Abbey”
Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”
Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom”
Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”
Damian Lewis, “Homeland”
Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”
Connie Britton, “Nashville”
Claire Danes, “Homeland”
Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey”
Vera Farmiga, “Bates Hotel”
Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men”
Kerry Washington, “Scandal”
Robin Wright, “House of Cards”
Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad”
Bobby Cannavale, “Boardwalk Empire”
Jonathan Banks, “Breaking Bad”
Jim Carter, “Downton Abbey”
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”
Anna Gunn, “Breaking Bad”
Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”
Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”
Christine Baranski, “The Good Wife”
Morena Baccarin, “Homeland”
Christina Hendricks, “Mad Men”
“30 Rock”
“The Big Bang Theory”
“Girls”
“Louie”
“Modern Family”
“Veep”
Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock”
Jason Bateman, “Arrested Development”
Louis C.K., “Louie”
Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”
Matt LeBlanc, “Episodes”
Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”
Laura Dern, “Enlightened”
Lena Dunham, “Girls”
Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”
Tina Fey, “30 Rock”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”
Adam Driver, “Girls”
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Modern Family”
Ed O‘Neill, “Modern Family”
Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”
Bill Hader, “Saturday Night Live”
Tony Hale, “Veep”
Mayim Bialik, “The Big Bang Theory”
Jane Lynch, “Glee”
Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”
Julie Bowen, “Modern Family”
Merritt Wever, “Nurse Jackie”
Jane Krakowski, “30 Rock”
Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”
“American Horror Story: Asylum”
“Behind the Candelabra”
“The Bible”
“Phil Spector”
“Political Animals”
“Top of the Lake”
Benedict Cumberbatch, “Parade’s End”
Matt Damon, “Behind the Candelabra”
Michael Douglas, “Behind the Candelabra”
Toby Jones, “The Girl”
Al Pacino, “Phil Spector”
Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Asylum”
Laura Linney, “The Big C: Hereafter”
Helen Mirren, “Phil Spector”
Elisabeth Moss, “Top of the Lake”
Sigourney Weaver, “Political Animals”
“Antiques Roadshow”
“Deadliest Catch”
“Diners, Drive-ins and Dives”
“MythBusters”
“The Amazing Race”
“Dancing With the Stars”
“Project Runway”
“So You Think You Can Dance”
“Top Chef”
“The Voice”
Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Jackie Frank