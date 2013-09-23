FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Viewership rises as more than 17 million watch CBS Emmy broadcast
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 23, 2013 / 5:54 PM / 4 years ago

Viewership rises as more than 17 million watch CBS Emmy broadcast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Viewership for Sunday night’s Primetime Emmy Awards telecast on CBS rose for the second consecutive year, CBS said on Monday.

Early audience figures measured by Nielsen totaled 17.6 million viewers, a 33 percent increase from last year’s ceremony, which was broadcast on Disney’s ABC, CBS said.

It was the largest Emmy audience since 2005, CBS said.

The telecast, which was hosted by actor Neil Patrick Harris, benefited from an overrun of an NFL football game that led into the show’s 8 p.m. ET (0000 GMT) time slot.

The Emmys overall placed second on Sunday night to NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” game between the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers, which attracted 18.7 million viewers, according to early figures.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.