'Breaking Bad,' 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' clinch top TV Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Golden Globes honored the old and the new with its top television awards on Sunday, with long-running series “Breaking Bad” taking home best drama while newcomer police show “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” earned best comedy honors.

“Breaking Bad,” which told the gritty tale of a chemistry teacher turned meth cook, won the Golden Globe for best television drama series for the first time after having been nominated in three previous years.

Its star, Bryan Cranston, also picked up his first Golden Globe for best actor in a TV drama. He, too, had received three previous nominations for his role as unlikely drug kingpin Walter White. AMC’s “Breaking Bad” wound down last year after five widely acclaimed seasons.

“This is such a wonderful honor and such a lovely way to say goodbye to the show that meant so much to me,” Cranston said onstage while accepting his award.

The Golden Globe for best actress in a drama went to Robin Wright for her role as the formidable wife of a Democratic congressional leader in the Netflix series “House of Cards.”

Netflix has been one of the key players in a fast-changing television world of binge-watching, video on demand, online streaming and social media buzz.

The Golden Globes, handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are awarded at a star-studded dinner in Beverly Hills and recognize the year’s best achievements in film and television.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” a single-camera series about a childish police detective and his strict gay captain at a Brooklyn precinct, won best television comedy series after premiering on the Fox network last fall. It bested last year’s winner, the HBO series “Girls.”

“I almost went to med school,” the show’s co-creator, Dan Goor, said while accepting the award. “I decided to do this. This is way, way better than saving a human life.”

The show also earned a best comedy actor award for its star, Saturday Night Live (SNL) veteran Andy Samberg.

His former SNL co-star, Amy Poehler, also won her first Golden Globe on Sunday for her role as a public official in a small Indiana town in NBC’s “Parks and Recreation.”

“I’ve never won anything like this,” an emotional Poehler, who had been nominated twice before and co-hosted the awards show with her friend and fellow comedian, Tina Fey, said onstage. “This is so cliche, but you get really nervous. I never win so I can’t believe I won.”

HBO’s Liberace biopic, “Behind the Candelabra,” won the Golden Globe for best mini-series or TV movie. Hollywood veteran Michael Douglas won best actor in that category for his portrayal of the pianist, besting co-star Matt Damon, who played his young lover.

“The only reason you are not here is I had more sequins,” Douglas said to Damon while accepting his award.