HBO renews 'Newsroom" and "True Blood"
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
July 2, 2012 / 8:27 PM / 5 years ago

HBO renews 'Newsroom" and "True Blood"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, July 2 (Reuters) - The news business may be in
tumult in the digital age, but "The Newsroom" was doing just
fine on Monday when cable TV network HBO renewed the
high-profile TV drama for a second season.
    HBO also said it will bring back vampire drama "True Blood"
for a sixth season next year.
    Both shows have been among the network's top programs, but
"The Newsroom," created by "The Social Network" writer Aaron
Sorkin and starring Jeff Daniels, is new to US television having
been launched less than two weeks ago behind massive publicity.
    Daniels plays a cynical, middle-aged TV anchorman who, along
with his producer ex-girlfriend (Emily Mortimer), attempts to
shake up his nightly show by restoring honorable journalism.
    The program earned mixed reviews following its June 23
premiere. Website metacritic.com, which compiles critiques of TV
shows, movies and music, scored the program 57 out of 100, based
on 31 reviews. But a "user score" generated by fans making
comments on the website was much higher at 8.6 out of 10.
    Meanwhile "True Blood," a fantasy drama telling of vampires
who roam among the humans in fictional Bon Temps, Louisiana,
also was renewed by the network. HBO did not disclose any
details on air dates or possible changes for the new seasons. 

 (Reporting By Bob Tourtellotte;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
