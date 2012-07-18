FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sofia Vergara tops Forbes highest paid US TV actresses
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 18, 2012 / 3:46 PM / 5 years ago

Sofia Vergara tops Forbes highest paid US TV actresses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - “Modern Family” actress Sofia Vergara edged out Kim Kardashian as the highest-earning woman in U.S. television, taking in $19 million for the past 12 months on a list released by Forbes.com on Wednesday.

The Colombian-born Vergara took the No. 1 spot thanks to her Emmy Award-winning role on the ABC sitcom, a clothing line, endorsement deals and her partnership role in Latin World Entertainment, an entertainment company that Forbes said “was poised to become a new media powerhouse.”

The 40-year-old actress beat out Kim Kardashian, who came in second, earning an estimated $18 million from her reality TV series, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, a clothing line, endorsement deals, a huge Twitter and media presence augmented by a recent romance with singer Kanye West, Forbes said.

Eva Longoria came in third with her role on the long-running show, “Desperate Housewives”, which ended this year, endorsement deals and sales of a cookbook, two fragrances and a sprinkling of small movie roles, Forbes said.

Fellow “Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman also made the top ten, earning $9 million.

Comedian Tina Fey, creator and star of NBC comedy “30 Rock” was ranked at No. 6, earning an estimated $11 million.

To compile the list, Forbes considered upfront pay, residuals, endorsements and advertising work, without deducting agent fees or expenses related to being a celebrity.

The full list can be seen here (Reporting By Christine Kearney; Editing by Kenneth Barry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.