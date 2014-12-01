FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Netflix to release 'House of Cards' season three Feb. 27
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 1, 2014 / 6:36 PM / 3 years ago

Netflix to release 'House of Cards' season three Feb. 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Netflix’s popular political thriller “House of Cards” will return for its third season on Feb. 27, the online streaming platform said on Monday.

Netflix Inc, which tapped into new “binge” watching habits by making all episodes available at once, unveiled the new season with a silent 12-second clip of star Kevin Spacey as President Francis Underwood ascending stairs to a plane with Robin Wright, who plays his wife, Claire.

A black presidential limousine sits on the tarmac in the background, underscoring the ruthless Underwood’s new role as U.S. president.

“House of Cards,” the first online-only series to win an Emmy Award, also finds itself in the middle of a real-life political debate in Maryland over tax credits the show received as part of a production deal to film in the state.

Maryland lawmakers say the $60.2 million in tax credits given to “House of Cards” and HBO political satire “Veep” together do not produce long-term economic gains for the state, which faces a budget shortfall next year of $600 million.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.