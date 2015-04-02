FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Netflix renews 'House of Cards' for fourth season in 2016
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2015 / 11:36 PM / 2 years ago

Netflix renews 'House of Cards' for fourth season in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc’s popular political thriller “House of Cards” will return for a fourth season in 2016, according to the show’s Twitter account.

“House of Cards,” the first online-only series to win an Emmy Award, tweeted its fourth season renewal along with the popular signature line of protagonist Frank Underwood, “I will leave a legacy.”

Starring Kevin Spacey as the underhanded Congressman Francis Underwood, "House of Cards" put a new twist on the binge-watching trend in television as Netflix made all the season episodes available at once. (bit.ly/1EZiaYP)

The political drama, based on a book and a BBC miniseries of the same name, has also had a positive impact on subscriber growth, according to Netflix.

Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.