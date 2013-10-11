FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hulu in talks with Fox TV executive for CEO role -source
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2013 / 1:42 AM / 4 years ago

Hulu in talks with Fox TV executive for CEO role -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Hulu is negotiating with Fox television executive Mike Hopkins to name him chief executive officer of the video streaming company, a person with knowledge of the discussions said on Thursday.

Hopkins currently serves as president of distribution for Fox Networks Group, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc .

Hulu offers TV shows and movies on a free advertising-supported site and through a paid monthly subscription service. The website is owned by Fox, Walt Disney Co and Comcast Corp.

Comcast is restricted from making business decisions related to Hulu as part of its settlement with the U.S. government when it acquired NBC Universal.

Officials at Disney and Hulu had no comment. Representatives for Comcast and Fox could not immediately be reached.

Hulu’s owners considered selling the company earlier this year but called off the sale in July and promised to invest $750 million to help it grow.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.