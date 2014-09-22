FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hulu orders series on Kennedy killing based on Stephen King novel
September 22, 2014 / 9:17 PM / 3 years ago

Hulu orders series on Kennedy killing based on Stephen King novel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Television streaming company Hulu said on Monday it ordered an original series about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy called “11/22/63,” based on the 2011 novel of the same name by best-selling author Stephen King.

The nine-hour thriller will be made by Bad Robot, a production company run by producer and “Star Wars” director J.J. Abrams, and Warner Bros. Television. King is an executive producer.

In “11/22/63,” a high school teacher travels back in time to try to stop the assassination of Kennedy, but his mission is threatened by Lee Harvey Oswald, falling in love and a past that does not want to change, Hulu said in a statement.

“If I ever wrote a book that cries out for long-form, event TV programming, ‘11/22/63’ is it,” King said.

Hulu, known mainly as a home for next-day repeats of shows on broadcast TV networks ABC, Fox and NBC, has released several original series, but none have generated the buzz of Netflix Inc hits such as “House of Cards” and “Orange is the New Black.”

Hulu is owned by Walt Disney Co, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc and Comcast Corp. Warner Bros is a unit of Time Warner Inc. (Reporting by Mary Milliken. Editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
