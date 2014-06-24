Adam Levine, Fun's Nate Ruess to Intro Bill Clinton DOMA Message at Logo TV's 'Trailblazers' (Exclusive)

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Just hours before Logo TV is set to tape its inaugural “Trailblazers” event, TheWrap has learned that “Maroon 5” frontman Adam Levine and Fun frontman Nate Ruess will be kicking off the show.

Additionally, they’ll introduce a pre-taped message from former president Bill Clinton to the show’s honorees Edie Windsor and Roberta Kaplan for their work toward the repeal of the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA).

Clinton, who was among those who originally supported DOMA’s passing, sent the following statement:

“One year ago this week, the United States Supreme Court declared DOMA unconstitutional. It was the right thing to do. Seventeen years after signing DOMA into law, I was honored and grateful to be among the voices urging that it be overturned. The Supreme Court’s decision would not have happened without Edie Windsor’s dogged determination to right a wrong and Roberta Kaplan’s equal commitment to simple fairness. As marriage equality spreads across the states, the number of people impacted by these two amazing women will only continue to grow.”

“Trailblazers,” which honors those who broke new ground for LGBT rights, is honoring Windsor, who was being forced to pay a large amount of taxes on her home when her partner died - something that isn’t done with straight partners - and her attorney, Kaplan. They took the case to the Supreme Court and won. Their victory allows the federal government to recognize same sex marriage and partners, and offer them equal federal benefits protection.

The event’s growing guest roster includes Lance Bass, who will honor Jason Collins, and Demi Lovato, who is honoring Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black.” REM frontman Michael Stipe will honor Ugandan gay rights activist and refugee John “Longjones” Abdallah Wambere as an “International Trailblazer.”

Other honorees include “True Blood‘s” Joe Manganiello and singer Ed Sheeran will be appear at the event alongside previously announced stars Jared Leto, Kylie Minogue, Ariana Grande, Rita Ora, Iggy Azalea, Tyler Glenn of musical group Neon Trees and Mary Lambert.

Plus, there will be a performances from A Great Big World with Exousia on “Say Something.” Also, Sia will perform with the New York City’s Gay Men’s Chorus.

“Trailblazers” is taping on Monday at the New York City’s Cathedral of St. John the Divine and will air on Thursday, June 26 at 9/8c.