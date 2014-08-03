Anna Paquin Explains Bisexuality to a Very Confused Larry King

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Larry King has adapted to the internet in his twilight years as a broadcaster, but he still needs help sometimes with other elements of the modern world.

Take bisexuality, for instance.

The 80-year-old TV talker hosted “True Blood” star Anna Paquin on his Hulu show earlier this week, to discuss the last season of the HBO vampire pulp drama and inquire about her personal life. Paquin, who is married to co-star Stephen Moyer, came out as bisexual in 2010, which evidently confused King.

“Are you a non-practicing bisexual?” he asked, inelegantly.

“Well, I am married to my husband and we are happily, monogamously married,” Paquin stated plainly, trying to cut off the inevitable follow-up.

It didn’t work, of course, because that would be too easy. King persisted, asking, “But you were bisexual?” which prompted Paquin to correct his misinformed understanding of sexuality and time.

“Well, I don’t think it’s a past-tense thing,” the actress told the host, who was still stumped.

“Are you still straight if you are with somebody, and - if you were to break up with them or if they were to die, it doesn’t prevent your sexuality from existing,” Paquin helpfully explained, bringing the conversation to a level that the veteran of eight marriages could understand. “It doesn’t really work like that.”