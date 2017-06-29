By Jessica Toonkel
| NEW YORK, June 29
NEW YORK, June 29 Discovery Communications Inc
and Time Warner Inc's Turner are taking the
unusual step of streaming full episodes of new shows online or
on apps before they air on TV to lure younger viewers in the
face of slipping ratings.
Premium channels like CBS Corp's Showtime have done
this for years to entice new subscribers, but cable networks
have not, fearing they might cannibalize TV ratings.
But today viewers have many more choices as streaming
companies like Amazon.com Inc and Netflix Inc
bring a year-round slate of new shows on top of broadcast
television.
As a result, networks need to do more to promote new shows,
according to Dave Morgan, head of advertising technology company
Simulmedia.
Previously, networks focused all marketing around a show's
premier, said Kevin Reilly, chief creative officer at Turner.
"Today, the entire first season is a marketing vehicle," he
said. “If I said that five years ago, people would have said
'You're out of your mind'."
Over the past year, Turner put five premiers on Facebook
and Google's YouTube.
Discovery's true crime channel, Investigation Discovery
(ID), plans to put the first episode of at least five of its
series on its app for cable subscribers before they air on TV,
said Kevin Bennett, general manager of ID.
When college football season starts in August, Walt Disney
Co's sports network ESPN, which is struggling with
declining subscribers, will let online viewers watch 10 minutes
of any game or show for free on its app.
After 10 minutes, they will have to verify they are a cable
subscriber or sign up, Justin Connolly, executive vice
president, affiliate sales and marketing at ESPN, told Reuters.
EARLY SUCCESS?
By putting some episodes online for free, Turner faces the
added risk of upsetting its cable and satellite partners. Aware
of that, Turner has only selected certain shows to put online.
Last June, Turner's TNT got about 6 million viewers for the
first episode of its new family crime drama, "Animal Kingdom,"
which it streamed on Facebook and YouTube before it aired on TV.
Turner said 16 percent of those online viewers - or about
960,000 people - came back to watch the show on TV.
Turner believes that putting the premier online helped the
show to increase its share of younger viewers, between 18 and 49
years old, from 899,000 at the show's television debut to 1.15
million by the final episode.
"It might not build Nielsen ratings, but it builds
engagement," said Michael Engleman, executive vice president of
entertainment marketing at Turner, referring to the TV
industry's leading ratings firm.
ID has put the second episodes of some shows on its
Discovery GO app for cable subscribers immediately after the
first episodes aired on TV in a bid to drive people to its app
and to create a buzz, Bennett said.
Last Spring, Discovery streamed the second episode of its
miniseries about Casey Anthony, the Florida mom acquitted of
killing her two-year-old daughter, right after the first episode
aired on TV.
When the episode aired on TV the next night, it was the
highest-rated second episode for ID ever on TV, Bennett said.
For Discovery, whether viewers watch its shows on its app or
on TV is not a key distinction. Discovery gets a 50-percent
premium on ads sold through the app since they are more targeted
and viewers cannot skip ads, said Paul Guyardo, chief commercial
officer at Discovery.
Such tactics can help when Discovery begins negotiations
with its pay TV partners, he said.
"When we come up for renewals, we aren't just providing a
linear channel," Guyardo said. "That helps with renewals and
rate increases."
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; editing by Anna Driver and Bill
Rigby)