January 29, 2013 / 1:11 AM / 5 years ago

Kardashian mom Kris Jenner gets U.S. television talk show

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian reality television family, is getting her own daytime TV talk show later this year, U.S. broadcast network Fox said on Monday.

Jenner’s show, which will be called “Kris,” will begin a test run in the summer on Fox affiliates in Los Angeles, New York and other cities.

If expanded nationwide, the show could catapult Jenner, 57, from manager to lifestyle expert alongside daughters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe who have starred on reality series on U.S. channel E!.

The daily, one-hour show will feature celebrity guests and address lifestyle trends, Fox said. Jenner has previously been a guest host on CBS daytime talk show “The Talk.”

“This is something I have wanted to do all my life so it’s definitely a dream come true! I can’t wait for this new adventure to begin,” Jenner said in a statement.

Jenner, who was married to the late attorney and businessman Robert Kardashian, is now married to Olympic decathlon gold medalist Bruce Jenner, 63.

Fox is a unit of News Corp.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey, editing by Jill Serjeant and Mohammad Zargham

