Mike Tyson, with pigeon sidekick, to star as TV cartoon detective

LOS ANGELES, May 10 (Reuters) - Former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson will star as a cartoon detective, with a pigeon as a sidekick, in a new animated series, U.S. cable network Adult Swim said on Friday.

Tyson, who recently toured his one-man autobiographical stage show, “Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth,” will give voice to his cartoon character on the “Mike Tyson Mysteries” crime-solving series.

Tyson, 46, will be aided by a magical tattoo on his character’s face and a foul-mouthed pigeon as a partner on the 15-minute show, Adult Swim said. Tyson in real life owns racing pigeons.

The network, which is known for its zany youth-oriented programs, did not say when the show would premiere.

Some plot lines include attempting to defeat a super computer at chess and why an author/werewolf cannot finish a novel, Adult Swim said.

Tyson, who became better known for his erratic behavior and 1992 rape conviction than for his skill in the ring, has seen his reputation rise following a cameo in the 2009 hit comedy “The Hangover.”

Tyson retired from boxing in 2006 and began a second career in entertainment, including a 2011 television documentary series about his flock of racing pigeons.

Adult Swim is owned by Turner Broadcasting System Inc, a subsidiary of Time Warner Inc. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Philip Barbara)