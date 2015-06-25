Donald Trump plans to sue Univision for dropping Miss USA pageant - lawyer

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - Donald Trump, the billionaire real-estate mogul, is planning to sue U.S. Spanish-language TV network Univision for dropping coverage of the Miss USA pageant he part-owns, his lawyer said on Thursday.

“We intend to pursue all legal rights and remedies available to Mr Trump pursuant to the terms of the license agreement as well as a defamation case against Univision,” his lawyer, Michael Cohen, said in a statement. (Reporting by Patricia Reaney; editing by Jill Serjeant and Christian Plumb)