Donald Trump plans to sue Univision for dropping Miss USA pageant - lawyer
June 25, 2015 / 7:06 PM / 2 years ago

Donald Trump plans to sue Univision for dropping Miss USA pageant - lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - Donald Trump, the billionaire real-estate mogul, is planning to sue U.S. Spanish-language TV network Univision for dropping coverage of the Miss USA pageant he part-owns, his lawyer said on Thursday.

“We intend to pursue all legal rights and remedies available to Mr Trump pursuant to the terms of the license agreement as well as a defamation case against Univision,” his lawyer, Michael Cohen, said in a statement. (Reporting by Patricia Reaney; editing by Jill Serjeant and Christian Plumb)

