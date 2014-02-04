Political drama 'House of Cards' getting third season on Netflix

NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - “House of Cards,” the Emmy Award-winning, online-only political drama starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright, will get a third season on Netflix,, the series’ producer said on Tuesday.

Netflix has ordered the latest season of the gripping series on Washington machinations from Media Rights Capital, the independent studio behind the series, according to a representative for the producer.

The second season, with two-time Oscar winner Spacey playing ruthless South Carolina Representative Francis Underwood and Wright, who won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of his equally ambitious wife, will premiere on Netflix on February 14.

All 13 episodes will be at available at once on the subscription video streaming service.

“House of Cards” made television history last year when it won three Emmys, including one for Oscar-nominated David Fincher (“Fight Club” and “Social Network”) for outstanding director for a drama series.

Netflix became the first online-only company to win the awards. Spacey and Wright were also nominated for their performances.

Netflix’s move into original content and the popularity of series such as “House of Cards” and prison comedy-drama “Orange is the New Black” have shaken up television and are changing how consumers watch entertainment. The political drama has also had a positive impact on subscriber growth, according to Netflix.

“House of Cards” is based on a book and a BBC miniseries of the same name.