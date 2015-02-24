ESPN suspends anchor Olbermann over Penn State tweets

Feb 24 (Reuters) - ESPN on Tuesday suspended anchor Keith Olbermann for the rest of the week because of a series of disparaging tweets about Pennsylvania State University and its students on Monday night.

”We are aware of the exchange Keith Olbermann had on Twitter last night regarding Penn State,“ the Disney-owned cable sports network said in a statement. ”It was completely inappropriate and does not reflect the views of ESPN.

“We have discussed it with Keith, who recognizes he was wrong.”

Penn State students raised $13 million for pediatric cancer victims over the weekend. A former Penn State student tweeted the news to Olbermann, who has been critical of the school for the deal it made with the National Collegiate Athletic Association over penalties arising from a child sex abuse scandal involving former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky.

A series of tweets between Olbermann and others on the issue went viral.

“PSU students are pitiful because they’re PSU students - period,” Olbermann said in one of his tweets.

“I apologize for the PSU tweets,” Olbermann tweeted on Tuesday. “I was stupid and childish and way less mature than the students there who did such a great fundraising job.”

The outspoken Olbermann, 56, and ESPN have butted heads before, leading to his departure from the sports network in 1997. He was also suspended from MSNBC in 2010, and returned to ESPN in 2013. (Reporting by Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Eric Walsh)