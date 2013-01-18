FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oprah chat with Armstrong draws 3.2 million TV viewers
January 18, 2013 / 8:26 PM / 5 years ago

Oprah chat with Armstrong draws 3.2 million TV viewers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Oprah Winfrey’s exclusive interview with disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong was watched by some 3.2 million Americans, the second highest audience for her struggling channel OWN, the U.S cable channel said on Friday.

OWN said the most-watched telecast in its history was Winfrey’s interview with the family of the late Whitney Houston in March 2012 that drew 3.5 million viewers.

Chat show queen Winfrey quit her daytime TV show in 2011 to launch the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), a joint venture with Discovery Communications.

In the first, 90-minute part of Winfrey’s interview, broadcast on Thursday and streamed live on Oprah.com., Armstrong reversed years of denials and admitted taking performance enhancing drugs during all seven of his Tour De France championship races.

A second, hour-long portion of the interview with be aired on Friday evening.

