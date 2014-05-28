'Queer as Folk,' 'L Word' Returning to Showtime for Gay Pride Month

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Showtime will re-air full seasons of “Queer as Folk” and “The L Word” beginning June 2 in honor of Gay Pride Month on the Showtime Showcase channel and on demand.

Back-to-back episodes of the GLAAD Media Award-winning dramas will air Monday through Friday until June 30 on Showtime Showcase, followed by another run on Thursdays from July 3 through November 13.

A documentary from “L Word” executive producer and creator Ilene Chaiken will premiere on Showtime this summer. A premiere date has yet to be announced.

Based on the British series of the same name, “Queer as Folk” ran for five seasons and starred Gale Harold, Michelle Clunie, Robert Gant, Thea Gill, Randy Harrison, Scott Lowell, Peter Paige, Hal Sparks and Sharon Gless. The series was developed for American television by Ron Cowen and Daniel Lipman.

“The L Word” ran for six seasons and starred Jennifer Beals, Laurel Holloman, Mia Kirshner, Katherine Moennig, Erin Daniels, Leisha Hailey, Sarah Shahi, Rachel Shelley and Pam Grier