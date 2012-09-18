FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bill O'Reilly, Jon Stewart to hold presidential-style 'rumble'
September 18, 2012 / 8:35 PM / in 5 years

Bill O'Reilly, Jon Stewart to hold presidential-style 'rumble'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Conservative political commentator Bill O‘Reilly and late night comedian Jon Stewart will face off next month in a presidential-style debate that will be streamed live on the Web.

The 90-minute Oct. 6 event, announced in a joint statement by the two media personalities, is being called “The Rumble in the Air-Conditioned Auditorium.” It will be moderated by CNN news anchor E.D. Hill.

Stewart is known for poking fun at cable news show hosts such as O‘Reilly on Comedy Central’s satirical “The Daily Show.”

“I believe this will be a very enjoyable night for fans of our programs, political junkies, partisans and people who just enjoy yelling,” Stewart said in a statement.

O‘Reilly is the host of “The O‘Reilly Factor” on Fox News Channel. Both men have occasionally appeared on one another’s shows.

The “Rumble” is timed to coincide with the three U.S. presidential television debates between President Barack Obama and Republican rival Mitt Romney. They will take place on Oct. 3, 16 and 22.

Fans can catch the debate atfor $4.95. Tickets to the live event, which will be held at George Washington University in Washington, will cost $100.

