Logo TV's 'Trailblazers' to Honor NBA's Jason Collins, Netflix's 'Orange Is the New Black'

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Logo TV’s inaugural “Trailblazers” special has added openly gay NBA player Jason Collins and Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black” to its list of honorees.

Collins will be celebrated for being the first openly gay male athlete in a major American sport. “Orange Is the New Black” will be honored for its portrayal of rarely seen representations of the LGBT community, including the casting and storyline for transgender actress Laverne Cox.

They join previously announced honorees Edie Windsor and Roberta Kaplan, the civil rights activists who defeated DOMA and opened the door for gay marriage.

Additionally, openly gay college athlete Matt Kaplon, musicians Tegan and Sara and Laura Jane Grace, and gay former NFL player Wade Davis will also appear on the special.

As previously announced, Jared Leto, Kylie Minogue, Ariana Grande, Rita Ora, Iggy Azalea, Tyler Glenn of musical group Neon Trees and Mary Lambert will also appear on the special. Plus, there will be a performance from A Great Big World. Additional honorees, performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.

“Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe, a longtime supporter of “Trailblazers” partner The Trevor Project, will be a featured presenter.

The event, which will honor the work of pioneers in the fight for LGBT rights, will be held in New York City’s Cathedral of St. John the Divine, one of the first churches to host gay marriages and air on Thursday, June 26 at 9/8c.

Anheuser Busch, AT&T, General Mills and Warner Bros. will sponsor the event.

Chris McCarthy, Ryan Kroft and Chris Williams will produce “Trailblazers” for Logo TV. Joe Buoye serves as Executive in Charge for Logo TV with Amy Doyle, Wendy Plaut and Frank Ho as executives in charge of talent and music.