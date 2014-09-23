Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn to star in 'True Detective' second season

LOS ANGELES, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Actors Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughn will take leading roles in the second season of HBO’s crime thriller “True Detective,” Time Warner Inc’s cable network said on Tuesday.

Irish actor Farrell, 38, will star as compromised detective Ray Velcoro and Vaughn, 44, will star as criminal mastermind Frank Semyon in the eight-part drama, HBO said. The series will be written by Nic Pizzolatto and will go into production this fall in California.

The first season of “True Detective” starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson was a hit for HBO, and won five Primetime Emmy awards last month.