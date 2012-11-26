"Two and a Half Men" star finds religion, calls TV show "filth"

LOS ANGELES, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Actor Angus T. Jones, star of CBS’s raunchy television comedy “Two and a Half Men”, has urged viewers to change the channel, saying his new-found religious beliefs are at odds with his job playing a fun-loving teen on the popular show.

Jones, 19, who has played Jake Harper - the son of Jon Cryer’s character Alan - for nine years, appealed to fans to stop watching the show “and filling your head with filth.”

In a YouTube video made for the California-based Forerunner Christian Church, Jones said his recent Bible studies made him uncomfortable with the risque humor that marks one of the most-watched comedies on U.S. television.

“If you watch ‘Two and a Half Men’, please stop watching ‘Two and a Half Men,” Jones says in the video. “I‘m on ‘Two and a Half Men’ and I don’t want to be on it.”

”If I am doing any harm, I don’t want to be here. I don’t want to be contributing to the enemy’s plan... You cannot be a true God-fearing person and be on a television show like that.

“I‘m not okay with what I‘m learning, what the Bible says and being on that television show,” Jones added.

The CBS network and Warner Bros Television, which makes the comedy, both declined to comment on Monday on Jones’s remarks.

Jones’s character recently had a brief fling with actress Miley Cyrus, who made a guest appearance as a young temptress in an October episode.

His remarks could pose new problems for the comedy, which was revamped in 2011 following the firing of star Charlie Sheen for erratic behavior off screen and his vicious public dispute with the show’s producers.

Sheen’s womanizing bachelor character and alter-ego, Charlie Harper, was killed off and replaced by Ashton Kutcher, playing an Internet billionaire.

The comedy, now in its 10th season, is watched by about 14 million Americans, and is seen in more than 20 countries around the world.