CBS renews Stephen King sci-fi series 'Under the Dome'
July 29, 2013 / 4:46 PM / in 4 years

CBS renews Stephen King sci-fi series 'Under the Dome'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, July 29 (Reuters) - “Under the Dome,” the television science-fiction series based on a Stephen King novel, has been renewed for a second season, U.S. broadcast network CBS said on Monday.

The series, which chronicles the life of a small town that is cut off from the outside world by a giant impenetrable dome, has attracted an average of about 12 million viewers per episode, making it the top scripted series of the summer in the United States.

King, whose novel of the same name was published in 2009, will write the first episode of the second season, which will premiere next summer, CBS said.

King serves as an executive producer of the series along with Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
