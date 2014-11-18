Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris lead stars on HBO's 'Westworld'

LOS ANGELES, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Sir Anthony Hopkins and Ed Harris will lead the cast of HBO’s upcoming drama series “Westworld” to air next year, Time Warner Inc’s cable network said on Monday.

“Westworld,” based on the 1973 film of the same name directed by Michael Crichton, will be executively produced by J.J. Abrams, Jerry Weintraub and Bryan Burk, while “Interstellar” co-writer Jonathan Nolan will pen the one-hour episodes.

HBO did not confirm how many episodes the show will include, or an exact air date.

While Crichton’s film explored a futuristic adult amusement park thrown into chaos after a robot malfunction, the HBO series is described as “a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the future of sin.”

“Westworld” will also star Thandie Newton, Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Shannon Woodward, Ingrid Bolso Berdal and Simon Quarterman.