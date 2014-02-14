FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NBC's Joel McHale to headline White House correspondents' dinner
February 14, 2014

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Actor and comedian Joel McHale will be the featured performer at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, which is attended by members of the media, celebrities and the U.S. president, the association said on Friday.

McHale is the star of the NBC television comedy “Community” and host of E! network’s “The Soup.”

“He’s sharp, funny, and just the type of comic who can navigate the unique challenge of our dinner, making fun of Democrats, Republicans and especially the news media,” WHCA President and McClatchy Co political editor Steven Thomma said in a statement.

“Washington can use a little good-natured ribbing,” he added. This year, the dinner will be held on May 3.

In a Twitter post after the announcement, McHale said: “My material will be equally offensive to all & over within 30 min - just like a Congressional work year.”

Past performers at the dinner include Cedric the Entertainer, Steven Colbert, Conan O‘Brien, Jay Leno, Seth Myers and Wanda Sykes.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Gunna Dickson

