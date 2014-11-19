FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 19, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-'SNL' comedian Cecily Strong to entertain White House correspondents' dinner

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Deletes garble in paragraph 3)

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” comedian Cecily Strong will headline the 2015 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, Washington’s annual mixer attended by members of the media, celebrities and the U.S. president.

The association said on Wednesday that Strong, an Illinois native and relative newcomer to the popular improvisational comedy show, will be the main performer at the annual event, known for its ribbing of Washington power figures.

“I look forward to seeing her at our head table, where I plan to seat her next to some other well-known Chicagoans,” association president Christi Parsons said, referring to President Barack Obama, who lived in the Midwestern city before his move to Washington.

Strong joined SNL’s cast in 2012 after performing elsewhere in Chicago and has been featured in two films. Her father was also a longtime journalist with The Associated Press, according to the WHCA.

“Her political humor is sly and edgy, and it comes with a Chicago accent,” said Parsons, a reporter for the Chicago Tribune and the Los Angeles Times.

The dinner, which has been held for more than eight decades and also honors student scholarship recipients, will be held on April 25, 2015.

Strong will be just the fourth woman to headline the event, according to the association.

Past performers at the dinner include Jay Leno, Steven Colbert, Cedric the Entertainer, Conan O‘Brien, and Wanda Sykes (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
