Will Ferrell, Kristin Wiig swap laughs for Lifetime drama
June 15, 2015 / 10:36 PM / 2 years ago

Will Ferrell, Kristin Wiig swap laughs for Lifetime drama

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, June 15 (Reuters) - Will Ferrell and Kristin Wiig are swapping their comedy talents for melodrama in Lifetime’s upcoming parody film “A Deadly Adoption,” as a trailer on Monday shows the duo getting entangled with a crazy pregnant woman.

In “A Deadly Adoption,” Ferrell and Wiig play a married couple who invite the pregnant mother of the baby they are adopting into their home, only the woman (Jessica Lowndes) seems to have sinister plans to make herself a more permanent member of the family (hint: watch out Kristin Wiig).

The one-minute trailer offers up all the dramatic and emotional elements best known for Lifetime’s infamous low-budget dramas, such as Lindsay Lohan’s much-ridiculed turn as Elizabeth Taylor in 2012’s “Liz & Dick.”

“A Deadly Adoption,” airing on the Lifetime network on Saturday, is an interesting choice for both Ferrell and Wiig, who parlayed their popular stints on NBC’s sketch show “Saturday Night Live” into successful film careers.

Despite “A Deadly Adoption” serving up a tongue-in-cheek take on Lifetime’s made-for-TV melodramas, Ferrell and Wiig seemingly have put aside their comedy chops to play up the emotional plotline of the film.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Andrew Hay

