FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Telford Homes says profits set to rise by over 17 pct this year
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 31, 2017 / 7:11 AM / 3 months ago

Telford Homes says profits set to rise by over 17 pct this year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - London-focused housebuilder Telford Homes reported a 5.9 percent rise in pretax profits to 34.1 million pounds ($43.65 million)on Wednesday and said it was on track for a rise to over 40 million pounds in the current year and 50 million the following year.

The company, which also reported a 19 percent rise in revenue to 291.9 million pounds, said it had already secured more than 80 percent of anticipated gross profits for the year ending next March with an increased focus on building rental homes and said demand would continue to outpace supply in the non-prime areas of the capital in the "foreseeable future".

The company increased its total dividend payout for the year by just over 10 percent to 15.7 pence a share, including a final dividend of 8.5 pence and said it remained confident in delivering continued growth, supported by the chronic shortage of homes in London.

"Notwithstanding some uncertainty created by the outcome of the EU referendum we have experienced robust demand for our homes from individual investors and owner occupiers", Telford said. ($1 = 0.7811 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.