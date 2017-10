LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Telford Homes PLC : * Strong sales achieved, exchanging contracts on 218 open market properties in

6 mths to 30 September 2012 * Significant increase in profits expected for H1 period with 252 completions

achieved, improved margins * Now 85 percent sold in terms of open market homes expected to legally

complete in the year to 31 March 2013