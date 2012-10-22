UPDATE 1-London homebuilder Telford boosted by overseas demand

* Significant increase in profit expected for H1 period

* FY profit expected to be in line with expectations

* FY profit for 2013-14 fiscal expected to be ahead of expectations

* Sales boosted by overseas demand

* Shares up 5.6 pct

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - London-based homebuilder Telford Homes increased its profit guidance for the first half of the year as strong demand from overseas investors targeting the capital’s busy rental market boosted sales.

The group added that profit for the 2013-14 fiscal year was also anticipated to be ahead of expectations, having already pre-sold more than half its homes for the period.

Shares in the firm were up 5.6 percent to 142 pence at 0719 GMT.

Teflord, which is focused on the east of the city where many of the Olympic events were held, said much of its business had come from overseas clients, who have stepped in and stimulated the market in the absence of financing for domestic home-buyers.

The firm said it had exchanged contracts on 218 open market properties in the six months to September 30, with 252 legal completions achieved at higher margins. The latter compared to 125 completions in the same period a year ago.

“The strength of London as a global city, its international appeal, transport connections and a shortage of new homes make the Group’s area of operation particularly attractive, especially on the back of a very successful Olympic Games,” Telford Homes said in a statement.

Fellow housebuilder Bellway posted a bumper profit on Tuesday, up 57 percent on the previous year, but also cited financing as a crucial challenge for the sector.

Telford said while mortgage finance availability had shown some signs of improvement, it expected pressures to continue.

The group said that profit in for the full year to end- March 2013 would be in line with expectations.