Hurricane Harvey
April 13, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Telford Homes expects better-than-expected pre-tax profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - London-focussed housebuilder Telford Homes said it expected its full-year pre-tax profit to be slightly ahead of expectations as a lack of housing in the capital helps drive demand for its properties.

The firm, which built 661 homes in or around the British capital the previous year, is expected to post a pre-tax profit of 30.8 million pounds ($43.88 million) in the year to the end of March, according to a Thomson Reuters survey of three analysts.

The builder said the value of its forward sales was up on the same period a year earlier but warned that a referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union might cause uncertainty in the future.

$1 = 0.7020 pounds Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
